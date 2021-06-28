Antlers Beach Wildfire (update)

2 pm update:

Alternating single-lane traffic on Highway 97 as crews continue to battle a fire just south of Antler's Beach in Peachland.

B.C. Wildfire Information Officer Madison Smith says the fire is out of control at 1.8 hectares.

Watch for traffic control in the area - next update from DriveBC at 5pm.

---

The Antlers Beach Wildfire spread quickly but the local fire department and crew from BC Wiildfire got there within minutes.

Tankers have already dropped retardant and two helicopters have hit the flames with water.

AM 1150's Gary Barnes is on the scene. He says the amount of smoke has dropped noticeably. Non flames are currently visible.

Traffic appears to be getting through northbound, but southbound appears stopped, with many motorists turning around.