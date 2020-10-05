Apartment fire on Pacific Court

At approximately 10:45 pm the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received several 911 calls reporting flames and smoke coming from a balcony on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 1900 block of Pacific Court. Crews advance hose lines up to the fourth floor and discovered a fire on the balcony of one of the units.

The fire was quickly extinguished. The deck did sustain fire and smoke damage. Fire did not migrate into the interior of the unit. The area was checked for extension, nothing was found. The fire is deemed accidental in nature. The tenant was not displaced by the incident and no injuries were reported.

KFD responded with four Engines, Ladder truck, Rescue Vehicle, Safety unit and Command Vehicle with 18 personnel.