Apex Trail at Knox Mountain Park now one way

As of today (Thursday) the Apex Trail at Knox Mountain Park will be one-way only until further notice. Park users can use the Apex Trail to travel up the mountain and Knox Mountain Drive to go back down. Directional signage will be in place to guide park users.

With COVID-19 cases rising, this change will put more physical distance between hikers and bikers using the park to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Knox Mountain Drive remains closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.

Park users should also be aware that the washrooms located at the pavilion at the top of the mountain are currently closed due to cold overnight temperatures. A port-a-potty is temporarily available until it is warm enough to reopen the washrooms.

For more information on Knox Mountain the City of Kelowna website.