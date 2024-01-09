Apple Race Series now accepting applications for board of directors

The City of Kelowna is seeking passionate and committed Okanagan residents to join the Apple Race Series’ board of directors for the 2024-2026 term. The Apple Race Series includes both the Apple Triathlon and Kelowna Marathon.

The board is responsible for the strategic direction, governance and oversight of the events, and will contribute to the promotion and development of the sport of triathlon and running in the Okanagan region. Applications are open now until Jan. 26, 2024.

"Sporting events, especially those as large as the Apple Race Series, play a large part in fostering a vibrant and animated city. They also bring amazing economic benefits to our local businesses,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “I look forward to seeing a board of citizens come together to work with the City on these events for the benefit of our community."

The Apple Race Series will include two races that have been staple events in Kelowna for decades. The Kelowna Marathon (formerly the Okanagan Marathon), which has been a certified Boston Marathon qualifying race, attracting both elite and recreational runners, as well as the Apple Triathlon, which has hosted numerous world champions and Olympic athletes over the years. Complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic halted these events and they have not been able to run since 2019.

The Apple Race Series’ board of directors consists of an executive committee including one president, one vice president, one treasurer, one secretary as well as seven members at large. Board members will be appointed based on their ability to fulfill both leadership and fiduciary responsibilities. The nominations committee will consider all candidates and will evaluate them based on requirements, competencies, and skill sets noted in the application form.

As part of the City’s 2024 budget deliberations, Council endorsed funding for the City to take a lead role in re-establishing and stabilizing the Apple Race Series over the next three years. The first events since 2019 will take place in summer and fall of 2024. More information about the events, including details about volunteering and how to get involved will be available in the coming months.

Interested applicants can fill out an online application or find more information at kelowna.ca/appleraceseries.