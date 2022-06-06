Applications for Meet Me on Bernard's new 'pop-up' program open

This summer, Meet Me on Bernard returns to the heart of Downtown Kelowna, and you could be a part of it. New for this year’s event, presented in partnership by the Downtown Kelowna Association, Tourism Kelowna and City of Kelowna, is the Meet Me on Bernard pop-up program.

Whether you’re an artist on the hunt of a unique place to show your work, a business owner looking for creative ways to get into the community or part of a non-profit organization with a big idea to share, the pop-up program is your chance to take your passion project to the street.

Applications can be submitted for pop-ups that enhance the event space with positive, family-oriented activities. Ideas include staging a fashion show to show off your latest merchandise, running a fitness class, or demonstrating a unique skill. Successful applicants will get access to a 10-foot by 20-foot stretch of road to host an event of their choice. Pop-ups will be located along the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue.

“Meet Me on Bernard reimagines Kelowna’s main street as a vibrant platform for community connection,” said Chris Babcock, Event Development Supervisor for the City of Kelowna. “By giving local organizations, business owners and individuals a chance to share their work directly with residents and visitors, the pop-up program enlivens the street while building community and supporting the resiliency of Downtown businesses.”

Mark Burley, Executive Director of the Downtown Kelowna Association, added: “The pop-up program is a great way for the community to get involved with Meet Me on Bernard. It gives Downtown businesses a chance to take advantage of increased foot traffic, visitors a chance to shop local vendors, and residents a chance to see a new side of their city.”

Pop-ups can be scheduled Monday through Friday, from noon-4 p.m., 4 - 8 p.m., or noon - 8 p.m. For more information on the pop-up program and how to apply, visit meetmeonbernard.com/get-involved.

Meet Me on Bernard runs from July 1 through September 5. From The Sails to St. Paul Street, Bernard will be reimagined as a vibrant pedestrian mall where residents and visitors alike can enjoy a classic Kelowna summer, featuring outdoor dining, plenty of local retail, live music, public art and more. To learn more, visit meetmeonbernard.com.