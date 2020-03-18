Applications Open April for Emergency Benefits

Applications for emergency care benefits and emergency support benefits will open in April for those who have been out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency care benefits will provide up to $900 bi-weekly for up to 15 weeks for those who do not have paid sick leave or qualify for employment insurance.

This includes individuals who are home looking after a sick individual or children not in school.

And the emergency support benefits will provide payments of an undisclosed amount for unemployed workers who are not eligible for E.I.

Candians can apply through CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, or a toll-free phone line not yet available.