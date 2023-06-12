Applications open for the 2023 Artist in Residence program in Kelowna

The Artist in Residence program is back for a fourth year and applications are open now. The City seeks an artist or artist collective for a 10-week residency to help inspire community engagement and create a work that addresses the environment or climate change. Artists of all disciplines including visual arts, digital or electronic arts, performance art or the written word are welcome to apply. Interested applicants can submit their expression of interest from June 12 until July 10.

“We’ve been so pleased with how this program has progressed since its inception in 2020,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “For the last three years, artists addressed the topic of social inclusion, and we loved seeing how each artist interpreted the theme. This year, we’ll be exploring the theme of environment and climate change and we’re really looking forward to seeing what is proposed by our creative community.”

Interested artists or artist collectives can learn more about the program and application process at one of two upcoming information sessions. Registration is required.

Virtual: Monday, June 19, 12 - 1 p.m.

In-person: Tuesday, June 20, 5 - 6 p.m.

Last year’s artist, Patrick Lundeen, completed his project HAPPY DAY FREE GIFT TRUCK during the fall months of 2022, which offered free gifts to residents and visitors to radiate good energy, discourage social isolation and class stratification and connect the public with important local arts and non-profit organizations.

“Artistically this has been one of my best experiences. The work represents my first foray into public art and most of my previous work has been simply placed in a gallery where I am not there to experience people’s reactions,” said Lundeen. “I never thought that I would describe any of my work as ‘feel good’ but this was very much the case with this project – people seemed very pleased on the whole. I think that the project benefitted social inclusion in the city and I met so many wonderful and interesting people.”

Applications are open to artists living in the Central Okanagan for more than one year. The selected artist or artist collective will be required to execute their project in Kelowna. This Artist in Residence opportunity is not a live-in residency. The exact nature of the community engagement and artwork being created will be dependent on the artist’s discipline.

The selection process will occur in two phases, with a limited number of artists chosen to advance to Phase 2. The artists advancing to Phase 2 will receive a $500 honorarium for the additional work to prepare a detailed project proposal and budget.

The deadline for submission of the Expression of Interest is July 10. Those selected to advance to Phase 2 will receive email confirmation by July 27.

Local artists looking for alternative opportunities to share their art with the community can check out some of the City’s other artist opportunities with upcoming deadlines including the Creative Youth Perspective, ART@KCT or Community Art Projects. Learn more at kelowna.ca/culture.

To apply or to learn more, visit kelowna.ca/culture.