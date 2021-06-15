Applying for permanent patio status

More than 2,000 temporary patios authorized to serve liquor during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to become permanent under amended provincial liquor regulations.

This includes prospective patios that are supported by local governments and meet local bylaws.

"Temporary patios have been a lifeline for so many businesses and workers in the hospitality sector, and we're committed to making these expanded serving areas part of their long-term recovery and beyond," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Temporary expanded service areas (TESAs) have allowed thousands of restaurants and pubs to serve more patrons while complying with health orders, particularly those related to physical distancing and indoor dining. To ensure existing and prospective TESAs can operate without interruption as they transition toward becoming a permanent part of B.C.'s hospitality landscape, the Province is:

* extending the authorization of existing TESAs for an additional seven months, through to June 1, 2022; and

* continuing to accept applications for new TESAs up to Oct. 31, 2021.

"We have seen the hospitality industry pivot and open patios as a way to continue to welcome their customers and operate safely during the pandemic," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. "As we move forward with BC's Restart, we remain committed to working with businesses to find innovative ways to help them thrive and grow."