Approaching 75 thousand cases across BC

B.C. health officials say another 1,533 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the long weekend, and 26 more people have died of the disease.

In her first update since Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest data brings B.C.'s death toll to 1,314.

The provincial health officer said 74,283 cases have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic. Six of the latest cases were epidemiologically linked, meaning in people who did not have a positive lab test result, but were diagnosed due to contact with a known case or outbreak.

Of the long weekend cases, 452 were confirmed between Friday and Saturday. Another 431 were reported in the next period, and 348 between Sunday and Monday.

There were 302 cases added to the total between Monday and Tuesday.

Currently, there are 4,189 active cases in the province. Henry said 231 people are in hospital, 74 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

Another 7,136 people are being monitored by public health officials.

B.C.'s top doctor said 68,705 – or about 92 per cent of all known cases – are considered fully recovered.

She expressed her condolences to those who lost loved ones over the Family Day weekend.

Henry's update also included three new health-care outbreaks: at Eden Gardens and Wexford Creek in Nanaimo, and at Shaughnessy Care Centre in Port Coquitlam.

Three other outbreaks, at Heritage Square, Concord by the Sea and Holy Family Hospital, have been declared over.

The latest updates mean B.C. is currently dealing with 15 outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living, and six in acute care units.

Henry said there's been a community outbreak declared, this time at Timothy Christian School in Chilliwack, and another has been reported at Simon Fraser University Childcare Society in Burnaby.

Fraser Health Authority is investigating and managing both, she said.

As for variants, another update health officials are now giving regularly, the total infections of "variants of concern" has now reached 60, Henry said.

Two-thirds of the cases are of the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the U.K. Nineteen have been diagnosed with the B.1.351 variant, associated with South Africa, and one is believed to have the B.1.525 variant with ties to Nigeria.

That case was first announced late last week, and was the first to have been diagnosed in Canada.