April is community cleanup month

April 1 marks the official kick off to Community clean-up month, and you too can get involved! This annual program of the Regional District of Central Okanagan Waste Reduction Office is encouraging residents do some light spring cleaning in their own neighborhoods.

The RDCO Waste Reduction Office supports Community clean-up month by supplying cleanup gear to participants:

Gloves

Bags

Once your cleanup is complete, the Waste Reduction Office can arrange to have the trash you collect picked up.

Waste Reduction facilitator Rae Stewart says literally thousands of families, groups, and organizations have volunteered for this event over the last 20 years, a showcase of the dedication and spirit of Central Okanagan residents. “It’s so easy to make an impact in your own neighborhood, just head outdoors for a few hours or less, whatever you have time for, and do a spring blitz. Pick up litter, sweep a sidewalk, any small act can really make a difference. You know what they say, many hands make light work.”

New this year, if you do decide to go outside and pick-up litter, post a picture of your group or your litter filled bags on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #RDCOcleanup22. You’ll be entered into a draw for a $75 gift certificate at the end of the month.

If you would like to arrange your own event, contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office by emailing recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.