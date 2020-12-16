Are more ski hills susceptible?

Interior Health is working on a plan to isolate more people at Big White Ski Resort after an outbreak of COVID-19.

A cluster of 60 people have tested positive so far.

Medical Health Officer, Doctor Silvina Mema says the majority of cases are due to shared housing.

"Most of the cases are individuals who live with someone who is a positive case. We are talking about large households. We are seeing that individuals are sharing their bedrooms with up to two-three-four people."

Mema says steps are already being taken if positive cases show up at Apex Mountain near Penticton and Silver Star near Vernon.

"It would not be a surprise that their are cases coming from other ski hills. So we are now prepared. We have discussed the opportunity to rapidly deploy testing, if it is necessary at other ski hills", Mema added.

Interior Health will continue testing at Big White - both tomorrow and Friday.