iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Are these your paddleboards?

paddleboards

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to the public to find the owner of two stand up paddleboards seized by police.

Officers recovered the boards on March 19th, 2021 while investigating a report of suspicious activity made by a member of the public. The location and circumstances, in which the boards were found, indicate they were likely stolen and police hare hoping to identify an owner so the paddleboards can be returned.

If you believe you can prove ownership of the stand up paddleboards, please contact Constable Fletcher at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175