Are these your paddleboards?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to the public to find the owner of two stand up paddleboards seized by police.

Officers recovered the boards on March 19th, 2021 while investigating a report of suspicious activity made by a member of the public. The location and circumstances, in which the boards were found, indicate they were likely stolen and police hare hoping to identify an owner so the paddleboards can be returned.

If you believe you can prove ownership of the stand up paddleboards, please contact Constable Fletcher at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171