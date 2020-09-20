Are you a good recycler?

Are you putting the right things in your recycling cart?

The Regional District will be back on the streets again with recycling ambassadors, looking at what you are doing right, and of course, what you are doing wrong.

"They have a peek in the cart. They leave education behind if they see something that doesn't belong. We have a new cart label that we are putting on the recycling cart on what not to put in the cart. If it is really contaminated, with a lot of stuff that doesn't belong in the cart, we will ask the driver to leave it behind".



Waste Reduction Coordinator Cynthia Cotes says last year over 12 thousand carts were inspected with over 25 hundred letters to those when the wrong things were found in the recycling bin.