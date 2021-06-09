Are you a water hog?

There are no water restrictions in place in the city of Kelowna and officials want to keep it that.

Water Quality & Customer Care Supervisor Ed Hoppe says you can do your part by following this simple step.

"There is a three day a week rule for irrigation. Be aware, which three days of the week you are allowed to water".

Hoppe says Kelowna homeowners use - on average - a thousand litres of water a day, which is above the national average.

"We need to keep track of our weather patterns. We may have to move to some tighter water restrictions if the weather stays remarkably dry. We are experiencing a real dry season this year and want to make sure people are aware and conscious of what they do," Hoppe added.