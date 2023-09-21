Are you meant to be a Mountie? Come find out

The RCMP is hiring and in a bid to help boost recruiting, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is hosting two career information sessions with a recruiter next week in Vernon. The sessions are being offered as a jumping off point for people who are interested in pursuing a career as a Mountie.

There are some unique things happening in our recruiting process," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. For example, for those wanting it, a career in the RCMP has and still offers mobility and the chance to police in communities right across Canada. We also recognize that there are a lot of very good people interested in a career with us that are seeking opportunities to stay closer to home which is why the RCMP is offering a flexible posting plan. Really, this means if you are from BC and want to police in BC, for the time being, there’s a very good chance that will happen."

If you’re interested or have thought about a career with us this is your chance to take that very first step. An RCMP recruiter will be on hand for the sessions to answer any questions you have as well as providing an overview of the application process, what to expect at training, and information about the current posting process.

Come learn more about who we are, what we do, what it takes to become a Mountie, and the exciting career opportunities we offer, adds Terleski.

Those interested are invited to attend one of two information sessions. No registration required.

When? Tuesday, September 26th and Wednesday, September 27th

Tuesday, September 26th and Wednesday, September 27th Time? 6-7:30 p.m.

6-7:30 p.m. Where? Vernon RCMP Detachment - 3402 30th Street, Vernon, BC

*Meet at the front lobby of the detachment. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to the start time.