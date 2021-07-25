Area Restriction in effect for Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire (K52061).

This area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place and to avoid interference with fire control.

This order goes into effect at noon on July 24, 2021 and will remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. (PDT) on October 15, 2021, or until rescinded.

The order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries described below and outlined in the map, available here:

http://ow.ly/Bnas30rOSUO.