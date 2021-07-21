Area where crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna is now deemed safe

The collapsed crane at the construction site in downtown Kelowna has been safely disassembled and removed, and the area is now deemed safe. As a result, the Evacuation Order and Local State of Emergency issued in response to the crane collapse have been lifted.

While the Evacuation Order for 1450 Bertram Street has been lifted, residents should prepare to re-enter the building after 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 to allow time for ongoing restoration work. The conditions and logistics associated with re-entry are being managed by the property management group for that address.

Power and gas have been restored to all properties with the exception of gas at 1449 St. Paul. This building was physically impacted by the crane collapse and is undergoing a structural survey by the building owner and remains closed at this time.

The EOC is grateful for the diligent and safety-conscious efforts of all organizations involved in ensuring the safety of the public and workers in the challenging disassembly and removal of the collapsed crane. The EOC also extends its condolences to the family and friends of those who were lost in this tragedy.

Any remaining road and sidewalk closures, including barricades, are in place to ensure safety and should be followed for safety.

