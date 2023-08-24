Argus Properties to support local charities in time of need due to wildfires

With the lifting of the travel ban to Kelowna, Argus Properties is looking to help with the recovery from the recent fires. Larry Sie is the Managing Director at Argus Properties, owners of four major Kelowna hotels: Hotel Eldorado, Manteo Resort, Sheraton Four Points and the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton.

"Our hearts go out to the families who have lost so much in the recent wildfires. We know the recovery will be long and challenging. We also know first hand just how much damage has been caused to the Okanagan tourism sector with all properties now reporting well below seasonal occupancy rates. These are not just numbers affecting the bottom line. These are numbers affecting everyday people in a very real way. Over thirteen thousand locals are employed in the hospitality sector in the Central Okanagan and they are all affected by the impact of these wildfires on tourism in our region. Beyond that hundreds of area businesses will suffer through the recovery. We want to help."

Rudolf Heider is the Director of Hospitality for Argus Properties, “We have close to five hundred rooms and can help in the recovery. Our hotels will donate 15% of room sales to local charities for stays between now and September 11th at all four hotels. We will donate the proceeds to the Food Bank, Mamas for Mamas and the Salvation Army.

Heider says the message is simple and clear and he is asking everyone to help get it out across BC, Alberta and beyond.

"We are asking our friends, guests, local residents, area businesses and media here and in Alberta to put the word out loud and clear: Kelowna is open for business. #okanaganstrong."