Armed Robbery in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP is investigating an armed robbery that occurred last evening.

On February 24th, 2022 at approximately 10:58 pm, a masked male entered a store in the 9500-block of Main Street in Lake Country, threatened the employees with a firearm, robbed the store of cash and merchandise and fled on foot. There were two employees working at the time and neither were injured.

Frontline officers with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services searched the area but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, wearing a tan Carhartt jacket carrying a blue duffle bag.

“Lake Country RCMP is thankful the employees were not injured in this robbery,” states Cst. Michael Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “If anyone has any information about this incident or suspect, please call the Lake Country RCMP”.

The investigation is being led by the Lake Country RCMP General Investigative Services.

If anyone was in the area at the time of the robbery and has dash camera footage, please call the Lake Country RCMP ay 250-766-2288. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Please see the attached photo of the suspect.