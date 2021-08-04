Armed robbery in Penticton

Police are looking for witnesses in armed robbery investigation.

It happened this morning, at around 6:30 am in Penticton.

Front-line officers responded to a report of an assault and robbery having occurred at the “Ogo’s” ice cream shop on Main Street.

The 70-year-old business owner was prepping the store early in the morning, when two unidentified men entered.

Both men approached the victim, demanding she open the cash register. In the process of the robbery, one of the men assaulted with her with a weapon.

Both men took the entire cash register, along with other food items.

No arrests were made.

The first male was described as wearing a black mask, grey hoodie sweater, grey sweat pants and white high-top runners. The second male was described as wearing a black mask and black sweatshirt.

The victim was treated at the scene by BC Ambulance for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

“Many local RCMP resources have been assigned to investigate this serious incident. There was heavy pedestrian traffic at the time, and encourage anyone who may have seen, heard, or captured on video anything which may be related, to contact us directly,” said Cst. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.