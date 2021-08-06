Armstrong at the ready

The City of Armstrong is not under an evacuation alert due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

That said, officials advise persons that are under evacuation order to register with your local reception center, online, prior to your arrival to the Armstrong Fairgrounds.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fairgrounds are able to offer a limited number of evacuees with livestock a spot to camp, in a tent or trailer, and a clean and safe pens to house their livestock, including horses, cows, goats and pigs, along with themselves at the campground.

Washroom/Shower facilities and water stations are on location.

All evacuees will be required to enter the facility grounds on Pleasant Valley Boulevard and to produce their individual ESS number to the gate attendant for sign in and assignment of pens/campsite.

A Cooling Center will be opened on August 7th for evacuees located upstairs at the Curling Club, the center will be open from Noon – 6:00 pm. The public and media is reminded that the privacy of the evacuees is paramount to the City of Armstrong, and as such, we request that no unauthorized persons access the campground.

Community Services Manager and Emergency Program Coordinator, Warren Smith noted that ‘there are many sections of our operations that are each focused on their priorities of advanced planning, logistics, operations, communications, emergency social services and many other priorities that are a part of our response’.

Mayor Pieper stated “The support forms the community has been amazing. The City is happy to provide a safe place for evacuees to rest and take care of their livestock during this difficult time.”