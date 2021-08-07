Armstrong Evacuation Alert Rescinded

On advice from BC Wildfire, the Evacuation Alert issued on August 6, 2021 for the City of Armstrong has been temporarily rescinded. The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will remain open at a reduced level.

The City continues to closely monitor the White Rock Lake Wildfire, in conjunction with the Armstrong- Spallumcheen Fire Department, Emergency Management BC, BC Wildfire and neighbouring communities and will advise residents of any changes on the City’s website: https://www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca/content/emergency- management.

The area of the White Rock Lake Wildfire saw recent weather cooperate such as, increased precipitation and humidity coupled with reduced temperatures and relaxed winds on the morning of August 7, 2021 and is expected to remain so for the remainder of the day and into tomorrow, August 8, 2021 prompting the change in removing the Evacuation Alert.

The City of Armstrong encourages residents to remain vigilant, stay connected, and to keep their items packed in the event that the situation evolves. The wildfire threat in the area and in the Province of BC is still imminent.

It is important to note that the Township of Spallumcheen will remain on evacuation alert. The primary reasoning forSpallumcheentoremainonalert,isduetothesizeofthemunicipalityandthechallenging, remoteterrainas well as the number of large agricultural producers located in the Township. The Township will continue to reassess all evacuation alert recommendations.

The City of Armstrong Call Centre will remain open tomorrow from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm for any residents calls, questions and concerns and can be reached by calling 250-5469-3023.