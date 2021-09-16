Armstrong grad party results in possible exposure

A possible COVID exposure impacting students at a North Okanagan high school in Armstrong.

Students picked up the virus after attending a grad party September 6th according to Interior Health.

Here are a few comments from the release:

"Public health contact tracing is underway and, where contact information exists, Interior Health is reaching out directly to individuals who may have been exposed," a release states.

"Confirmed cases include a small number of Grade 12 students at Pleasant Valley Secondary School (but) there is no evidence of transmission in the school setting at this time."

Those who may have been exposed and are not fully vaxed should isolate at home for 10 days.