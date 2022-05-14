Armstrong officials monitor creek levels
Free sandbags are being offered to residents of Armstrong who could be impacted by flooding.
A sand bagging station is currently set up at our Public Works Yard located at the corner of Patterson Ave and Becker Street.
Cooler than normal temperatures has delaying the spring freshet.
Spring freshet is the thaw of snow and ice which contributes to increased water levels in Meighan and Deep Creeks.
City monitors weather, snow packs and conducts creek checks by monitoring water levels and flows as well as observing areas where we typically see minor flooding.
