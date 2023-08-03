Armstrong Resident Splits Maxmillions Lotto Max Prize to Win $500K

Beverley Magill was taken aback upon discovering she split a Maxmillions prize with another ticket purchased in Ontario from the July 25, 2023 draw, netting her a whopping $500,000.

The Armstrong resident purchased the ticket from the Deep Creek General Store and was there when she checked the ticket.

“I checked the ticket and stood there in shock,” she recalled of the moment she saw the winning numbers. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true, something must be wrong.’”

Magill couldn’t wait to share the news with her two best friends, one of whom was with her at the time.

“I phoned my one friend and she was really excited for me,” said Magill.

She plans to put a portion of her prize towards a relaxing vacation in addition to gifting some to her kids and looks forward to enjoying life with less stress now, thanks to her windfall.

On how it feels to win half of a million dollars?

“It’s unbelievable. Once in a lifetime thing,” Magill exclaimed.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $181 million in winnings from Lotto Max. The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, won in September 2021.