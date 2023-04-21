Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation goes electric with new Zamboni

With the recent purchase of a fully electric Zamboni, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation (ASPR) Commission, with support from the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen, is demonstrating their commitment to mitigating climate change!

Ice arenas can be a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in municipalities. The recent purchase of an electric Zamboni will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 3,100 Kilograms annually. That’s about as much as driving a Ford F150 110,000km!

“I am very excited to see our new electric Zamboni arrive.” stated Andrew Casson, Chair of the ASPR Commission, “It can be a challenge to find cost effective ways to upgrade or replace our equipment with improved tools, while balancing the impact on the environment, but this electric Zamboni checks all the boxes. This is the best tool at the best price for the job, will also allow us to be more efficient operationally and reduce our emissions long-term.”

“The addition of an electric Zamboni to the Norval Arena provides many operational advantages.” adds General Manager Lars Larson, “The new electric Zamboni not only decreases greenhouse gas emissions but also will provide cleaner air in the arena.”

Other steps that the ASPR Commission have taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Norval Arena include:

• Installation of LED lights.

• Using RealIce system for cold water resurfacing.

• Upgrading the Ice making plant to a more efficient system.

More information about green initiatives can obtained by calling the ASPR Commission administration office at 250-546-9456 or by stopping by the office at 3351 Park Drive in Armstrong BC.