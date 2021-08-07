Armstrong/Spallumcheen remain under Evacuation ALERT

The Township of Spallumcheen and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department continue to monitor the White Rock Lake wildfire located west of the Township

At 7 p.m. Friday, August 6, the Township of Spallumcheen and City of Armstrong issued an evacuation alert for residents.

Local fire departments, along with staff, are closely working with BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC regarding this fire.

The alert has been issued due to strong winds and increasingly aggressive fire behaviour which can cause ember showers.

Residents are asked to be diligent in watching for embers and spot fires caused by embers.

At this time residents are encouraged to ensure they are conserving water resources for fire fighting efforts.

Residents are also asked to ensure they have all required emergency planning in place for their home and family. There is currently NO NEED to evacuate your homes.

Please wait for an evacuation order to be issued to avoid congestion on the roadways for other areas that have been evacuated. Residents and visitors are encouraged to be vigilant, prepared, and remain safe .

To prepare for possible evacuation, please visit the Emergency InfoBC section of the Province of British Columbia website. for more information.

Information can also be found on the City of Armstrong website, and Township of Spallumcheen website.

Updates will be issued as conditions related to this fire change.