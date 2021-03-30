Arrest and charge in March 21 shooting

Press release:

Kelowna RCMP have arrested and charged a man for attempted murder in the shooting incident on March 21st.

On March 21st, 2021, a 29-year-old Kelowna woman was brought to the Kelowna General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelowna RCMP immediately began an investigation which led to a residence in the 100-block of Prior Road South in Kelowna, where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

As a result of the investigation, 52-year-old Kelowna resident Darin Holden was arrested and has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition. He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 1st, 2021.

“This is believed to have been an act of interpersonal violence. This kind of violence is extremely traumatic, and should have no place in our community,” said Supt. Kara Triance, Officer-In-Charge of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our Domestic Violence Unit is working with the injured individual to ensure she has ongoing support and services as this matter progresses through the court process.”