Arrest and charges in robbery

A man is in custody and is facing a number of criminal charges following a robbery at a business in downtown Vernon on Saturday.

On Saturday, January 6th, 2024, around 3 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 3400-block of 30th Avenue in Vernon. Police were called to the location after a physical confrontation had taken place between a man trying to leave the store with unpaid merchandise and a staff member who tried to stop him. At one point during the altercation, the suspect allegedly struck the employee with what was later confirmed to be an airsoft pistol. Staff were able to hold the suspect until the responding officers arrived and took him into custody.

A 37-year old man has been charged with fail to comply with a court order and a number of weapons related offences. He was remanded in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on January 10th.