Arrest in weapons complaint

On August 4th, 2020 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a man with a knife acting aggressively in the parking lot of a business in the 2200-block of Baron Road in Kelowna.

Front line officers flooded the area and the suspect was arrested without incident.

“Investigation showed that the suspect had approached another man and allegedly assaulted him,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Fortunately, the knife was not used in the assault, and the victim did not suffer significant injuries as a result of the incident.”

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on strict conditions for a future court date. The matter will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

This investigation is ongoing and Kelowna RCMP is looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and has not come forward yet.