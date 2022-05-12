Arson in Penticton blaze
A massive fire at a car dealership in Penticton Wednesday morning is considered - arson!
Penticton Toyota went up in flames.
RCMP have identified and arrested two individuals believed responsible.
Superintendent Brian Hunter, Officer in Charge of the Penticton RCMP said, “There is more work to do and more details will be forthcoming at the conclusion of our investigation and subsequent charges. At this time we have nothing to indicate there is a further risk to other businesses or the public”.
The Penticton Fire Department was assisted by Summerland’s fire department.
