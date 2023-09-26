Arson investigation

On the evening of September 24, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a suspicious fire in the 2600 block of Springfield Rd. Investigators have since cleared the scene however are requesting any information or video from the area. If you witnessed anything unusual or have dashcam footage in the area between 10:30pm to 11:45pm please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-57342.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

