Arson investigation prompts arrest

On July 10, 2021 just after 8:30 p.m. West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 3000-block of Webber Road where neighbours had just extinguished a fire on the hillside. Witnesses told police that they had observed a man light the fire, and identified him and his vehicle to officers.

A 36-year-old West Kelowna man was taken into custody at approximately 9:00 p.m. and later released on conditions for a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing, and the full file will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for a fulsome review and charge assessment.

“This incident was extremely dangerous, and we commend the members of neighbourhood for doing an excellent job in extinguishing the fire so quickly and helping progress the investigation,” says S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “The conditions in this area are extremely dry and without their quick actions, this could potentially have grown into a substantial fire.”

If you have any information regarding this matter and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist our investigators, you are urged to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.