Art, culture & heritage grants for local non-profit groups open October 11

More than $180,000 is available to support local, incorporated, non-profit arts, culture and heritage organizations. Beginning Oct. 11, these groups can once again apply for funding to support their organizations or special projects. Those interested in applying for General Operating, Project, Community Art Program or Organizational Development Grants can find guidelines and application information at kelowna.ca/culture grants .

“Our local arts, culture and heritage organizations have demonstrated tremendous resilience in recent years, from pandemic pressures, rising costs and interest rates, to this summer’s wildfire and tourism disruptions,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager for the City of Kelowna. “We’re proud to be able to offer these grants as a way of supporting the creative sector as organizations continue to build back from a challenging period.”

Organizations may apply for the following grants:

· General Operating Grants: Provide assistance to non-profit arts, culture and heritage organizations that deliver impactful, quality programs and services, deliver sustainable operations and contribute to the realization of the City’s 2020-2025 Cultural Plan.

· Project Program Grants: Provide seed money for events, festivals or projects with a cultural focus that align with the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan.

· Community Art Program Grants: Provide support for collaborative, collective projects that connect a professional artist with the community. These grants are designed to encourage the creation of publicly accessible artworks, foster community pride and identity, and reflect the diversity of the community.

· Organizational Development Grants: Assist non-profit organizations in undertaking initiatives or activities that will develop the organization’s capacity and sustainability.

Organizations interested in applying for any of the above grants are encouraged to attend one of two upcoming virtual information sessions:

· Oct. 11, 4 – 6 p.m.

· Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

These free information sessions will help to ensure applicants are ready to apply and include an introduction to the online application portal. Register online at kelowna.ca/culture.

Grant applications will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. PST. Please note that late or incomplete applications will not be accepted. Grant funding will be confirmed for successful applicants in February 2024.

To learn more about how City grants support programs and initiatives in our community, flip through the 2021-2022 Commitment to Community Impact Report.