Art programs for children and teens return for summer

June 20, 2023 – Kelowna, BC: With school letting out for the summer months, parents may be looking for a place to keep their children occupied in a creative, fun, safe, and friendly space, where they can make new friends and pick up artistic skills.

One option is the Kelowna Art Gallery’s series of “Art Adventure” camps that run mornings throughout July and August for children ages 6 to 12. For older youth ages 13 to 17, the Teen Friday Art Series may just be the solution for parents looking to fill empty afternoons.

During the camps, children can expect to explore drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed media, and sculpture, while being inspired by artwork presented in the current exhibitions. Leading the children’s art camps this year are two capable and enthusiastic university students, Faith Bye and Tori Kobayashi.

Tori Kobayashi is in her third year of the Bachelor of Motion Picture Arts program at Capilano University. She is passionate about all things related to visual art and the art of storytelling and hopes to one day tell stories on the big screen that children of all ages can enjoy.

Faith Bye is a third-year student in the Bachelor of Fine Arts program at UBC Okanagan. Faith is thrilled to spend this summer at the gallery and hopes that the campers will be too. When she isn’t at school or working, she can often be found in thrift and antique stores, or playing with her two dogs, Stella and Stanley.

Veteran artist and art teacher Jim Elwood will be leading the programs for youth ages 13 to 17. During the popular Teen Friday Art Series, which runs Friday afternoons from 1 to 4 pm, Elwood will introduce participants to a different theme each week, along with a variety of materials and techniques.

The Kelowna Art Gallery acknowledges the support of the Government of Canada through the Young Canada Works program. Visit www.kelownaartgallery.com or call the Gallery at 250-762-2226 for more information or to register for a program.