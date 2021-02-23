Artist in Residence Program now accepting applications

The City of Kelowna is looking for an artist or artist collective for a 10 week program, as the Artist in Residence program returns for a second year.

Cultural Services Manager Christine McWillis hopes artists will come forward with a project that connects people to this year's topic.

"The Artist in Residence program is an opportunity to broaden Kelowna's experience with arts and culture, and to help stimulate thoughtful conversation on social inclusion - that's our topic this year." explains McWillis.

You can learn more about the program and the application process during virtual information sessions, which take place March 2 and 4.

More details are at kelowna.ca.

The deadline for submissions of interest is March 29.