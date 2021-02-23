iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Artist in Residence Program now accepting applications

City of Kelowna logo

The City of Kelowna is looking for an artist or artist collective for a 10 week program, as the Artist in Residence program returns for a second year.

Cultural Services Manager Christine McWillis hopes artists will come forward with a project that connects people to this year's topic.

"The Artist in Residence program is an opportunity to broaden Kelowna's experience with arts and culture, and to help stimulate thoughtful conversation on social inclusion - that's our topic this year." explains McWillis.

You can learn more about the program and the application process during virtual information sessions, which take place March 2 and 4.

More details are at kelowna.ca.

The deadline for submissions of interest is March 29.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175