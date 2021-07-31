Ash from nearby forest fires

Another day with heavy wildfire smoke blanketing the Okanagan Valley.

Ash can be seen on the hoods of vehicles as several fires continue to burn across the region.

The air quality index in the South, Central and North Okanagan are rated as a 'very high health risk'.

The same holds true in Kamloops, Williams Lake and Castlegar.

In fact, Castlegar has the worst air quality in Canada on Thursday.

The best air can be found in several places across BC, including Kitimat, Smithers and the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.