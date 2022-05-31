Ask Mayor Basran Questions on Kelowna Talks

Is there a burning question you’d like to ask Mayor Colin Basran? Are you curious about his thoughts on a local issue, project, or City initiative?

In June, Mayor Basran will join Kelowna Talks podcast host Bob Evans for a candid discussion on everything from local issues to his biggest frustrations to his wildest hopes for Kelowna’s future. And we want to hear from you: If you could ask Mayor Basran anything you've ever wanted to know, what would you ask?

So submit your questions for Mayor Basran here.

Kelowna Talks is the City’s first official podcast, one of only a handful of municipal podcasts in Canada. Bob Evans, our Director of Partnerships, is our host, and the first 12 episodes are now available at kelowna.ca/podcasts, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts. Bob “pulls back the curtain” and explores current issues, plans and policies that come from City Hall in a series of interviews with other City staff and community members.

Through our podcast, we want to reach more people to help citizens understand how and why decisions are made that are moving our city forward, and the big conversations the community needs to have around social issues, community safety, affordability, transportation, climate change, and growth.