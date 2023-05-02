Assault at Forest Service Campground near Ashton Creek under investigation by police

Police are currently investigating an assault which occurred in the early hours of April 30th, 2023 at the Hidden Lake forest service campground near Ashton Creek. Over the weekend, a group of young persons were camping in the area and met up around a campfire with another group of young persons who were not known to them. As the evening progressed, an argument ensued between a 21-year old man and three individuals from the unknown group. When the man sought refuge in his vehicle, the three persons followed him and caused a significant amount of damage to his vehicle.

During the incident, the 21-year old man was assaulted and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by the group he was camping with.

The investigation is in the early stages and police request that if anyone has any information regarding the incident to contact Constable Hornoi at the Enderby detachment, 250-838-6818.