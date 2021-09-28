Assault with bear spray in Penticton

On September 10th, 2021, at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a report of a several people deliberately assaulted with “bear spray” while they sat in their vehicle.

The incident occurred in front of 944 Lakeshore Drive West. An unknown man got out of a black four-door sedan, and approached a couple who were sitting inside their vehicle. The suspect sprayed bear spray through the couples open passenger window. The man then immediately returned to his own vehicle and left..

The suspect is described as Caucasian, heavy build, beard, balding, wearing an orange/reddish coloured t-shirt with black pants.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information, call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.