"At this time, all is holding"

Anxious times for those who can see Okanagan Lake through their front window.

It's too close for comfort as it reaches full pool.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin is holding her breath.

"We are watching the lake closely. It may go up another 20 centimeters, so some of our docks may have to have some weight put on them, but for the time being everything is holding".

Peachland properties saw flooding in 2017 and again in 2018.

"I know Shaun Reimer, down in Penticton, has been letting out as much water as he can".

Reimer says Okanagan Lake is rising about two centimeters a day.

"There are a couple of houses that are pumping water, but that happens every year as they have basements below the water line. That isn't indicative of what's happening throughout the town right now", Fortin added.