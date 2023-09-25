Attempted child luring

On September 21st, 2023, Summerland RCMP became aware of a possible child luring incident which had occurred the day prior on September 20th, at approximately 8-8:30 a.m.

A 10-year-old girl reported to her parents that on September 20th, while walking to Giants Head Elementary, she was approached by a man driving along Kelly Avenue. The man asked the girl if she wanted a ride to school. The girl immediately ran in the opposite direction. The man did not continue his interaction, or follow the girl.

The man is described as:

• Caucasian

• Approx. 40-years of age

• Short brown hair

• Scruffy looking

Vehicle description:

• Older model red truck

• Not in good condition

• Green canopy

The man was noted to be smoking a cigarette during the interaction.

Summerland RCMP are wanting to notify the public as they continue their investigation.

Should anyone have any information on this or similar incidents, they’re encouraged to contact the Summerland RCMP at (250) 494-7416.