Attempted traffic stop leads to suspected drug and weapon seizure

Suspected illicit drugs, and a shotgun seized from vehicle that fled police.

On April 23, 2021 just before 4:00 a.m., a frontline Kelowna RCMP officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Casorso Road and Lanfranco Road in Kelowna after witnessing it fail to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle refused to stop and was located a short time later abandoned in the 1300-block of Ladner Road.

Prior to being towed, the vehicle was examined by police, who seized a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a shotgun.

No charges have been laid in the matter and the investigation is ongoing.