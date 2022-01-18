Attic fire
Another house fire, the one in South Kelowna.
Crews responded to the blaze on Dougal Road at around 3 o'clock.
First responders reported a working fire in the attic of the residence. The fire was quickly extinguished with damage limited to the kitchen and attic area.
All occupants of the residence had exited the building and there were no injuries.
