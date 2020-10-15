Auto theft suspect caught twice in less than a week

On October 3, 2020 just after 4:00 a.m., a member of the West Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit located a vehicle on Julien Road in West Kelowna, which had just been reported stolen. The driver, 31-year-old West Kelowna resident Bryce Williamson, was taken into police custody without incident. During his investigation, the officer determined that Williamson was also prohibited from driving a motor vehicle. He was brought before the courts and subsequently released on conditions for a future court date.

On October 9, 2020 the Target Team of the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit spotted a brown Chevrolet pickup truck with an inactive licence plate. Target Team officers followed the vehicle to a residence in the 500-block of Radant Road in Kelowna where they performed a traffic stop. During that interaction, they also ran police checks on the dirt bike that had been in the vehicle and learned it had been reported stolen to police on September 30, 2020 in Penticton.

The driver of the truck, who was identified as Bryce Williamson, was once again arrested. During a subsequent search investigators seized tools, an air soft gun and what police believe to be illicit drugs, all of which he allegedly possessed contrary to court orders he is currently under. Further, he was determined to still be a prohibited driver.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved several charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, Driving while prohibited, failure to comply with a release order and breach of probation. On October 10, 2020 Bryce Williamson was denied bail and has been remanded in custody. He will next appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on October 26, 2020

As the matters are now before the court no further information will be released.