Avalanche aware

It has been a mild winter on the valley floor...but has that improved the avalanche danger at higher elevations?

Avalanche Canada's Gilles Valade told AM 1150 News, the terrain is much different up there.

"You wouldn't go out without training. You wouldn't drive a car without driving lessons and its the same. Do not go into the backcountry without taking an avalanche skill training course. You need to go with the same type of people that have the same equipment and training because your safety net is other people. If you are caught in an avalanche, it doesn't matter how skilled you are, it is the other people that will be digging you out."

With more people enjoying the backcountry, search and rescue personnel have been kept busy.

Since April, crews have been deployed for almost 16 hundred search and rescue missions, that's 300 more than in 2019 and 2018.