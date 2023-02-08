Avalanche control planned for stretch of Trans-Canada Highway: 2 hour closure

DriveBC says Highway 1 in both directions will be closed for 2 hours today for avalanche control work planned between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk.

The 23.9 km stretch of highway (6 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park to 1 km west of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park) will shut down to traffic starting at 11:00 AM and wont re open until 1:00 PM.

Detours will not be available acccording to DriveBC.

The website says the next update will be posted at 12:45 PM.