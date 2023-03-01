Avoid Benvoulin between Cosorso and KLO

Our crews continue to make repairs to a power pole along Benvoulin Rd between K.L.O and Casorso Roads that was damaged due to a motor vehicle accident this morning around 4:30 a.m.. About 80 customers are without power. To complete the work safely and as quickly as possible, Benvoulin is limited to single-lane alternating traffic. FortisBC is encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible to avoid delays, and if they are in the area, to watch for and follow the instructions on the construction signage. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 this afternoon. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding. For updates, please see the outage map at outages.fortisbc.com.