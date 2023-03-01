Avoid Benvoulin between Cosorso and KLO
Our crews continue to make repairs to a power pole along Benvoulin Rd between K.L.O and Casorso Roads that was damaged due to a motor vehicle accident this morning around 4:30 a.m.. About 80 customers are without power. To complete the work safely and as quickly as possible, Benvoulin is limited to single-lane alternating traffic. FortisBC is encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible to avoid delays, and if they are in the area, to watch for and follow the instructions on the construction signage. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 this afternoon. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding. For updates, please see the outage map at outages.fortisbc.com.
-
BC reaches agreement with the Federal Government on healthcare funding"After months of negotiations, we welcome this positive step by the federal government, which will assist the significant actions already underway to improve health-care services in B.C."
-
Kelowna RCMP asking for public assistance in explosive device incidentInvestigation on-going.
-
Province spends millions to upgrade 9-1-1 emergency call systemEquipment is aging and increasingly incompatible with new technology.
-
Renee Merrifield - MLA MinuteLack of affordable housing in Kelowna.
-
High value theft at Kelowna art storeBreak and enter happened Tuesday, February 28.
-
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Vernon's north endVernon firefighters responded to a structure fire in the City’s north end Wednesday morning.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportBack in late November, I did an MP report that covered several issues that constituents raised with me.
-
Kelowna RCMP investigating incident involving youth being struck by city busOn February 28 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report from the BC Ambulance Service that they were on-scene with a 12-year-old youth who had been struck by a city bus at the corner of Steele Court and Arbour View Drive, Kelowna.
-
BC Hockey Hall of Fame class of '23 revealedA pair of Stanley Cup champions will be bringing their six combined rings with them into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in July.