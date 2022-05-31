Avoid Property Tax Line-ups

Property owners in Kelowna can expect to receive their 2022 tax notices in the mail this week. Those registered with a City Property Account have had access to their tax notice since May 16.

Payments must be physically received by the City or electronically processed by third-party financial institutions by Monday, July 4 to avoid a legislated 10 per cent late payment penalty. Property owners are reminded banks and credit card companies may take up to three business days to process payments and Friday, July 1 is the Canada Day statutory holiday.

As of January 1, 2021, Home Owner Grant (HOG) applications are processed through the Province of B.C. at gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or by calling 1-888-355-2700 (option 3).

To easily access and manage City tax, utility and business licence accounts in one convenient online location, property owners are encouraged to register for the City’s free Property Account at billing.kelowna.ca. Once registered, property owners can view their assessment, balance, current and past bills, and financial transaction information—including whether the HOG has been applied—online.

To register, taxpayers will need their folio number and access code, which can be found on their tax notice. Unless taxpayers are experiencing a critical issue with their tax notice that cannot be resolved over the phone or through email, the City recommends making payments via the following ways to avoid potential lineups.

By cheque using the drop box located at the main doors at City Hall By mailing cheques to City Hall (post-dated cheques are accepted; however, postmark date is not considered date of payment) Through online or telephone banking with a financial institution (a reminder that third-party processing can take up to three business days) In person at your financial institution Third party credit card payment companies

This year’s notice includes a tax demand rate increase of 3.94 per cent, which translates to an additional $86.47 per year, or $7.20 a month, for the City portion on an average residential property tax bill in Kelowna. City taxes are only one portion of a property tax bill, which also includes other levies the City collects on behalf of the Province of B.C., the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Okanagan Library and BC Assessment Authority.

Property taxes are not increased proportionately to property value increases. They are calculated based on what is needed to balance the City’s budget for any particular year. Last year the City’s overall tax demand was $157.7 million. This year it is $167.1 million. The tax increase covers that difference minus the City’s other revenue sources. General municipal taxation in 2022 will account for approximately 25 per cent of the City’s operational revenues.

In 2022, $35 million will be invested in water, wastewater and stormwater protection projects. An additional $31.1 million will be invested in parks and public spaces infrastructure projects. At 31% of the total budget, community safety represents the largest operating investment. With the addition of 17 public safety related positions, including 11 new RCMP officers for a proposed $2.7 million investment once annualized in 2024. Other priorities include advancing the City’s energy and environmental initiatives that address climate change with low-carbon initiatives, including continued investment in active transportation corridors, alternative modes of transportation, additional vehicle charging stations and GHG emissions software.

The BC Property Tax Deferment program is also available to those who qualify. Learn more about the property tax deferment program including eligibility at gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment. For more information about property taxes, payment options, applying for the Home Owner Grant, deferment program options and to register for a City Property Account, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax, sign up for e-updates, email revenue@kelowna.ca or call 250-469-8757 (option 3).