Award ceremony for RCMP members held in Kelowna: first since 2019

On Thursday October 19th, 2023, dignitaries including the Southeast District RCMP Commander, Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, along with Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Commanding Officer, gathered to recognize and present various medals and special awards.

There were over 60 awards, service medals and commendations to both peace officers, civilian member employees, civilians, and public service employees.

The last such recognition ceremony hadn’t been held since 2019.

There were 18 award recipients recognized for meritorious service to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and their country, having served for 20, 25, and in two cases, over 30 years.

Of the 18 recipients of the long-service awards was S/Sgt. Andrew Baylis, of the Penticton Detachment, who was handed a Twenty-Year Long Service Medal.

Below are highlights of the many awards issued:

The Commanding Officer Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Cst. Kris Reinburg, who was off-duty in Kamloops on September 18th, 2021, observed a man suffering from a mental health crisis threatening to jump off a balcony. Cst. Reinburg attempted to de-escalate the man, while also contacting the RCMP. Cst. Reinburg was able to convince the man to climb back onto his balcony, where officers could further help him.

[Cst. Kris Reinburg being awarded the Commanding Officer Certificate of Appreciation for assisting a man in distress while off-duty.]

The Commanding Officer Commendation was awarded to Cst. Derek Ballarin, who while off-duty in Naramata, BC, observed a toddler running along a dock. The toddler fell into the water and was experiencing trouble keeping afloat. Cst. Ballarin dove into the water and brought the toddler to shore.

[Cst. Derek Ballarin being awarded the Commanding Officer Commendation for his saving of an infant in distress.]

Mr. Daniel Dao was also awarded the Commanding Officer Certificate of Appreciation as a civilian for the assistance he provided to police on October 29th, 2021. Mr. Dao observed an RCMP officer trying to help extricate an unconscious driver in a motor vehicle collision out of harm’s way. Mr. Dao assisted Cst. Chursinoff, who also received this award, attaches tie down straps to the man’s car and pulls his vehicle to safety.

[Cpl. Kyle Richmond receiving his commendation for being instrumental in de-escalating a woman who threatened to harm herself.]

On April 15th, 2019, RCMP in Penticton responded to a man carrying a rifle who carried out the shooting and killing of four community residents. Multiple officers in both uniform and plainclothes, along with civilian employees, came together as a team to bring the situation to a conclusion. The demonstrated dedication to duty that was in keeping with the RCMP’s highest traditions, and the following were awarded with the Commanding Officer’s Unit Commendation: S/Sgt. Andrew Baylis, municipal employees, Joanne Borba, Justin Hazard, Holly Brazzale, Cst. Nicholas Forget, Cst. Rebecca Frazier, Cst. Darrell Miller, Cpl. Kyle Richmond, S/Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, Cpl. Sean Hall, Cpl. Heather Bradshaw.

[Municipal employee Justin Hazard receiving the Commanding Officer’s Unit Commendation for his role in the Penticton mass shooting of 2019.]

Cst. Amber Brunner, who was working as an RCMP officer in Golden, BC, was awarded the Commissioner’s Commendation for Bravery for her demonstration of bravery in the face of danger. In 2016, Cst. Brunner was shot by a suspect who had fled from police while also attempting to shoot at them. Cst. Brunner put herself in harms way to protect nearby civilians from becoming victims. While doing so, she suffered a gunshot from the suspect. Cst. Brunner demonstrated courage and bravery in the face of a dangerous situation.

In April 2019, RCMP in Salmon Arm responded to a report of man shooting parishioners inside a church. Responding officers learned an armed man had entered the church, shooting the priest. Mr. Will Samis and Mrs. Sherryl Reed were members of the congregation and in attendance at the time. Amidst the chaos, they remained in the area to help provide first-aid. Their response during this time was commendable. They were awarded the Commanding Officer’s Certificate of Appreciation. Others involved that day and who were also awarded include: Shirley Deglan, Paul Derkach, Cpl. Jaimie Leverrier, and Mr. Parmenter.

“Officers who put on the RCMP uniform each day are aware of the risks they may face. However, the feeling of duty is a deep calling for many, and not simply a role they perform,” says Cpl. James Grandy, RCMP spokesperson. “This ceremony highlighted many incredible acts of dedication and bravery, which was important for the public to learn about”.